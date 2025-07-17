Couche-Tard shares jump more than 10% after walking away from 7-Eleven offer

A Couche-Tard sign is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. gained more than 10 per cent in early trading after walking away from its proposal to buy the Japanese parent company of 7-Eleven. Shares in the company were up $9.17 or about 13 per cent at $77.49 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Quebec-based company said Wednesday that it walked away from its offer due to what it called a “lack of constructive engagement.”

Had the deal gone ahead, it would have handed Couche-Tard a dominant position in the global convenience store game.

For its part, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. says it engaged in good faith and constructively with the Quebec-based company to explore the possibility of reaching a deal.

Couche-Tard spent nearly a year courting the Japanese company, which also holds a broader portfolio of supermarkets, food producers and financial services companies.

