Rogers Communications reports Q2 profit down amid acquisition and restructuring costs

Rogers Communications Inc. reported its second-quarter profit declined compared with a year ago as a result of higher restructuring, acquisition and other costs. Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported its second-quarter profit declined compared with a year ago as a result of higher restructuring, acquisition and other costs. The company says it earned $148 million or 29 cents per diluted share attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended June 30.

The result was down from a profit of $394 million or 73 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $5.22 billion, up from $5.09 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.14 per diluted share, down from $1.16 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

The results came as the company reported 61,000 total mobile phone net subscriber additions, including 35,000 postpaid and 26,000 prepaid. Retail internet net additions totalled 26,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press