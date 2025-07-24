Ford expands recall for thousands of Canadian vehicles over engine concerns

Ford has expanded a Canadian recall to include more SUVs over a defect that could cause the vehicles to catch fire.

An advisory posted by Transport Canada said a fuel injector may crack on certain vehicles, causing fuel to leak into the engine compartment and create the risk of a fire.

The advisory issued earlier this month adds the 2024 Ford Bronco to a list of previously recalled vehicles. The addition brings the total number of vehicles impacted to 70,618, all of which have a 1.5 L EcoBoost engine, the notice stated.

Ford said it would notify affected owners by mail, and that dealership mechanics will do an interim repair by updating the engine control software to detect fuel injector leaks.

“Once the final repair is available, you will need to return to a dealership,” according to the recall advisory. “The final corrective actions for this recall are under development.”

The recall affects Bronco Sport SUVs from 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as Escape models from 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In the United States, officials have warned drivers facing similar issues to watch for a strong fuel smell, dashboard warnings, smoke or flames.

The U.S. recall affects 694,271 Ford crossover SUVs over similar concerns with the fuel injector, Reuters reported on July 16. It was issued in the wake of a year-long investigation, and applies to 2021 to 2024 Bronco Sport and 2020 to 2022 Escape models with 1.5-litre engines.

Canadian SUV recall from March

In Canada, Ford issued related recall notices for the engine and fuel systems of certain SUVs in March of this year, which followed other advisories from 2024.

One such recall, affecting 3,241 vehicles and updated on March 20, involved a risk of fire from cracked fuel injectors and recall repairs that may have been done incorrectly. That recall involved Bronco Sport models from 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as Escape models from 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Ford drivers were also advised of another recall on July 8, affecting 107,534 cars, SUVs and trucks. This related to a different issue: a potential fuel pump defect could lead to a crash.