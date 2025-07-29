Canadian Tire says it has eliminated some corporate roles

A Canadian Tire logo is displayed on a store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Tire has eliminated an unknown number of corporate positions from its workforce, the company told CTV News in a statement.

The Canadian company, which first opened in Toronto in 1927 and includes nearly 1,700 stores, said the layoffs are a result of restructuring.

“Changes are underway and we are altering various processes and teams to transform and modernize,” the statement reads. “As a result, some corporate roles are expanding and others are being eliminated.”

The company would not say how many people or positions had been cut.

In March, The Canadian Press reported that Canadian Tire would be rolling out a new strategy — called the True North plan — which would include $2 billion in investment over four years to restructure the company, but warning it could also mean some store closures.

“While these changes are difficult, they are necessary to ensure that we remain a strong retailer, job creator, and contributor to the Canadian economy well into the future,” the statement also reads.

The Canadian Tire Corporation reported a strong first quarter of 2025, and is set to announce the results of its second quarter on Aug. 7.