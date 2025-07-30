Dye & Durham launching strategic review that could include company sale

Trains commute as the city skyline is seen in Toronto, Canada, Friday, June 2025. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

TORONTO — Legal software provider Dye & Durham Ltd. says it has initiated a strategic review that could include a sale of assets and the company. In connection with the review, the company announced that it has entered into a co-operation agreement with Plantro Ltd., a large shareholder that has been pushing for such a sale.

Dye & Durham says that as part of the agreement with Plantro, David Danziger will be appointed to the board and serve as chair of a newly formed special committee that will lead the strategic review.

It says Danziger is an experienced finance leader with a background in consulting on audits, accounting, mergers and acquisition and management.

In early June, Plantro demanded immediate action from Dye & Durham to address the nearly $1 billion in lost shareholder value after the company’s share price had fallen by around 60 per cent since last December.

Plantro raised concerns about falling cash generation and rising costs and pushed for a special meeting of shareholders, a request it has agreed to withdraw under the agreement with the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.