Lightspeed Commerce reports US$49.6 million loss in Q1, revenue US$304.9 million

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. offices are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says it lost US$49.6 million in its first quarter of 2026 compared with a net loss of US$35 million in the same quarter last year. The Montreal-based company says on an adjusted basis, it made US$7.9 million in the quarter compared to US$16.1 million in the period last year.

Adjusted net income for the period ended June 30 worked out to six cents per diluted share, compared to 10 cents per diluted share last year.

It says revenue totalled US$304.9 million, up from US$266.1 million last year.

The company says it added 1,700 customer locations across retail in North America and hospitality in Europe to make for five per cent growth from the previous year.

Lightspeed says it expects revenue growth of between 10 and 12 per cent for its 2026 fiscal year.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.