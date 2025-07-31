Lion Electric will not respect warranties on school buses sold in United States

A closed Lion Electric facility is seen in Mirabel, Que., on Monday, July 7, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)

Quebec vehicle-maker Lion Electric will no longer honour warranties on school buses sold in the United States.

The court-appointed monitor overseeing the company’s restructuring sent a letter to U.S. clients earlier this month informing them that their warranties have been voided.

A group of Quebec investors acquired the struggling company in May with a plan to focus exclusively on electric school buses assembled and sold in the province.

One school superintendent in Maine says he’s considering legal action against the company, or simply getting rid of his Lion Electric buses.

The electric-vehicle company has promised to respect its warranties for its roughly 1,000 school buses operating in Quebec.

Lion Electric sought protection from its creditors in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.