Canada Post workers vote to reject latest contract offer

Canada Post signage and parked vehicles are seen at a Canada Post mail sorting facility during nation-wide strike action in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Unionized workers at Canada Post have voted to reject its latest contract offer.

Canada Post says it’s disappointed in the results but thanks employees for taking part in the vote and the Canada Industrial Relations Board for administering it.

The offer included wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years but also added part-time workers that Canada Post has said are necessary to keep the postal service afloat.

The board stepped in after federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu intervened in the labour dispute.

Canada Post and the union have been at odds with one another for more than a year and a half.

The postal service says the result means the uncertainty that has been affecting its business will continue and that it’s evaluating next steps.

The union says it’s committed to staying at the negotiating table until a deal is reached.