Imperial Oil reports $949M profit in second quarter

The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says its net income came in at $949 million during the second quarter, down from $1.13 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share amounted to $1.86 on a diluted basis, compared with $2.11 during the same period last year.

The Calgary-based energy company reported $11.23 billion in total revenue and other income during the quarter, down from $13.38 billion during the same quarter last year.

The company says upstream production reached 427,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, marking the highest second quarter in over 30 years.

Refinery throughput averaged 376,000 barrels per day during the quarter, compared with 387,000 barrels per day a year earlier.

Imperial Oil CEO John Whelan says the company completed its heaviest planned turnaround quarter for both its upstream and downstream businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.