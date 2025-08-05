Aluminum can maker Ball Corp lifts annual profit forecast buoyed by strong global demand

Canned processed pumpkins move along a conveyor belt in the case and label area of a cannery in Morton, Ill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Seth Perlman

Ball Corp raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, after beating second-quarter results, fueled by resilient demand for its aluminum cans in key markets of North America and Europe, sending its shares up two per cent in premarket trading.

Ball witnessed a 4.1 per cent rise in global aluminum packaging shipments during the quarter, up from a 2.6 per cent rise in the prior three months. This was driven by demand from packaged food firms, as consumers opted for canned foods and beverages amid sticky inflation, prompting them to cook more at home.

The company, serving clients like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands, increased beverage packaging sales in North and Central America to US$1.61 billion, from US$1.47 billion last year.

The manufacturer of aluminum cups, bottles and aerosol cans now expects comparable 2025 earnings to grow between 12 and 15 per cent, up from a prior range of 11 to 14 per cent growth.

However, tariffs on steel and aluminum have pushed up input costs for companies such as Ball.

“We continue to view the direct impact from announced tariffs as manageable and are actively working with our customers to mitigate the effects of volatility in aluminum premium prices,” the company said on Tuesday.

Ball CEO Daniel Fisher said the company was tightly managing its costs as it expects potential geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility in the second half of the year.

Excluding items, it earned a profit of 90 cents per share in the quarter, beating expectations of 87 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its revenue jumped 7.8 per cent to US$3.34 billion, above estimates of US$3.12 billion.

Reporting by Anshi Sancheti in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore