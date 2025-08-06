Air Canada says Aeroplan to change how members earn points next year

Signage is seen at the head offices of Air Canada in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Air Canada says its Aeroplan loyalty program will change how members earn points next year.

The company says after the changes come into effect members will earn points on eligible Air Canada flights based on dollars spent rather than the distance they travel.

They will earn a minimum of one Aeroplan point per $1 spent on eligible Air Canada flights.

The new policy will come into effect for travel on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

On the same date, Air Canada will introduce status qualifying credits, a new path for achieving Aeroplan Elite status.

The company says the changes are designed to better recognize Aeroplan members who spend more and travel more with Air Canada and who actively engage across the program, while keeping Aeroplan Elite status truly special.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.