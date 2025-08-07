Acquisition growth at engineering firm WSP Global delivers Q2 rise in revenue, profit

The WSP Global Inc. logo is seen in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Vokey

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. saw its second-quarter revenue and earnings climb as the company experienced strong acquisition growth. The Montreal-based engineering firm said its net earnings attributable to shareholders reached $279.4 million, up from $184.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, WSP’s net earnings increased to $2.35 per share from $1.89 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.27 per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data & Analytics.

WSP said its revenue climbed almost 15 per cent to $4.51 billion in the three months ended June 28.

It said the increase was mainly attributable to acquisition growth of 10.4 per cent and net revenue organic growth of 3.5 per cent.

President and CEO Alexandre L’Heureux had previously said the company remains largely insulated from the tariff fallout and cost-cutting by the U.S. government, but acquisitions at the engineering giant may have to take a back seat amid broader economic uncertainty.

“As we continue to navigate the evolving geopolitical environment, our teams remain positive and focused on delivering value to our clients and shareholders,” said L’Heureux in a press release on Wednesday.

He highlighted the company’s “healthy backlog, strong free cash flow generation, and solid fundamentals across key markets.”

WSP’s backlog jumped nearly 11 per cent from a year earlier to $16.3 billion. Its backlog increases were heftiest in the Nordics, Australia and New Zealand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.