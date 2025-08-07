Bombardier to grow private jet aftermarket service across U.S.

A plane is seen at a Bombardier facility during a federal election campaign stop, in Dorval, Que., Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Bombardier said on Thursday it would expand existing service centres and likely open new ones in the United States to drive higher revenues, as the Canadian business jet maker meets higher customer demand for its aftermarket care.

The expansion is expected to roll out over the coming years and will focus on both regions where the company currently operates as well as new ones, Bombardier said in a statement, without disclosing the names of the areas.

The planemaker, which has service centers in Dallas, Tucson, Hartford, Wichita and Miami, is now focusing its global aftermarket growth strategy on the United States, the world’s largest market for private jets. More than half of the fleet of 5,100 aircraft operated by Bombardier customers are located in the U.S.

An April statement by a Connecticut state lawmaker said Bombardier was planning to expand its facility in Hartford, which provides about 300,000 service hours annually, allowing the company to nearly double the workforce of about 220 employees. Bombardier said on Thursday that discussions are ongoing over its expansion across multiple states.

Aftermarket services, which generated more than US$1 billion for Bombardier during the first half of 2025, remain a critical revenue stream for the pure play maker of Global and Challenger business jets.

The expansion comes during a time of strained relations between Canada and the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump recently increased tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent from 25 per cent on all products not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Montreal-based Bombardier can export its business jets without tariffs to the U.S., due to the trade deal signed by Trump during his first term as president.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Tuesday that the first review of the USMCA deal will begin between the three parties in about nine months.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa. Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Nick Zieminski)