Canadian Natural Resources says Q2 profit, production increased

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 3, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it earned a second-quarter profit of $2.46 billion, up from $1.72 billion a year ago. The company says the profit amounted to $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with 80 cents per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says it earned 71 cents per diluted share from operations in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 88 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The mean analyst estimate had been for earnings of 65 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Revenue was $8.7 billion in the quarter, compared with $9.1 billion a year ago.

Production in the quarter averaged the equivalent of 1.42 million barrels of oil per day, up from 1.29 million boe/d in the same quarter last year.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.