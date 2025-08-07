Quebecor Inc. reports $217.7M second-quarter profit, up from a year earlier

Quebecor Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as revenues were down slightly. President and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau speaks to media following the company's annual general meeting in Montreal on Thursday, May 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

MONTREAL — Quebecor Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as revenues were down slightly. The telecommunications and media company says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $217.7 million or 95 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result compared with a profit of $207.6 million or 90 cents per share in the same period of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.38 billion, down from $1.39 billion last year.

On an adjusted basis, Quebecor says its income from operating activities amounted to 99 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share in the second quarter of 2024.

Quebecor chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau says the company continues to gain market share “in a fiercely competitive market environment ... by offering innovative products at competitive prices, while expanding access to our state‑of‑the‑art technology for a growing number of Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.