Air Canada flight attendants will organize at major Canadian airports to protest working conditions

An Air Canada plane takes off from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants are set to resume talks today in attempt to avoid a strike that could potentially begin in one week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The union representing Air Canada flight attendants is notifying Canadians of a “national action” set to take place on Aug. 11, which could mean walking off the job.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) that represents the flight attendants voted almost unanimously, 99.7 per cent, to authorize a strike action.

“This mobilization aims to raise awareness among Canadians about ongoing issues related to flight attendants’ working conditions and to highlight their essential role in ensuring safety on board and the smooth operation of air transport,” CUPE wrote in their statement.

In the short press release, CUPE did not specifically identify the upcoming action as a strike and warned that they would not be answering questions for the next week, saying “they are currently engaged in intense negotiations.”

The union members have not yet declared a strike.

CUPE is asking for higher wages and the elimination of unpaid labour hours for Air Canada flight attendants, as one of their key concerns is only being paid while they are in the air, meaning pre- and post-flight work is unpaid.

The Canadian Press reported that the airline is “not yet considering flight cancellations or postponements as it is focused on reaching a deal before then.” The airline is also saying that a strike vote from the union is a “normal step in the negotiation process.”

CUPE hopes that members won’t have to walk off the job, but it wants to see how Air Canada responds to the strike possibility.

If the CUPE calls Air Canada’s bluff and does strike on Monday, Air Canada would be on the hook for all their passengers’ flights.

Under Canadian law, Air Canada must provide alternate means for passengers to get to their destinations. That could even mean paying for flights on competing airlines.

Gabor Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights, told CTV that any potential refunds might offer instead of alternate flights are “a trap.” He warned passengers not to rush to accept any potential flight refunds in case a strike does occur.

“If you accept a refund, then Air Canada can wash its hands from your alternate transportation,” Lukacs said.

With files from Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver