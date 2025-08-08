How changes to Aeroplan’s point system will affect you

Air Canada’s loyalty program which allows members to earn and redeem points for travel, is changing how its points are earned next year.

Aeroplan, Air Canada’s loyalty program that allows members to earn and redeem points for travel, is changing how its points are earned next year, making it easier for the higher paying customers to now earn more.

Air Canada said the new changes will let all members earn points on their flights based on the dollars they spend, instead of the distance travelled.

“Our new design aims to provide more for members who are most engaged – regardless of where they fly,” Air Canada’s website read.

Barry Choi, a personal finance and loyalty points expert says three types of people will benefit the most from this change – those with an existing status, frequent short-haul business travellers and the retired individuals who spend heavily on their travels.

The new system aims to encourage higher spending and simplify status levels, according to Choi.

“Instead of earning points or miles or segment hints under the old system based on distance, it’s now going to be based on spending,” he told CTVNews.ca on Thursday. “So, some people will come out ahead, some people will come out below.”

Status Qualifying Credits: What are they?

Currently, Aeroplan members earn points based on a combination of elements – all of which can vary due to routes, class and cost, Choi explains.

Status qualifying segments, which are the number of flights flown.

Status qualifying miles, which is the distance flown.

Status qualifying dollars, which is the amount of money spent.

From Jan. 1, 2026, Aeroplan members will earn one point on each dollar spent on an Air Canada flight , excluding taxes and third-party fees. Elite members will be awarded more points based on their status tier.

In the coming year, Status Qualifying Credits (SQC) will replacement all older requirements. To earn status from next year, travellers will require 25,000 SQC for 25K status, 35,000 SQC for 35K status, and so forth.

“While each member’s activity will determine their new status level, we expect many of our current Elite Members will benefit from the expanded ways to accumulate Status Qualifying Credits,” Air Canada said.

However, the basic economy ticket fares will not be eligible for SQC.

“If you want higher status with Air Canada, you’re going to have to spend a lot more, also because the status qualifying credits are now capped on spending on the premium credit cards,” Choi said. “It’s not necessarily beneficial for you to keep spending on those cards.”

‘Reward the people who spend the most’

It all comes down to revenue, Choi explains. The new system is designed aiming to encourage more spending from high-value customers using different kinds of incentives.

“People who have figured out this the old system and gamed it, those tricks have been eliminated,” Choi said. “People will have to kind of figure out new ways (to get benefits), and it’s going to be a lot harder when it’s mostly based on spending.”

According to him, all major airline loyalty programs are using this kind of a revenue-based system to increase their profits and reduce the number of people with status, so those who have the benefits get an opportunity to use them.

“One argument may be made that there’s too many people with status, which kind of dilutes the product,” Choi stated.

“They want to reward the people who spend the most, give them the most. And strictly from a loyalty standpoint, it makes sense.”

Meanwhile, Canadians are not just collecting loyalty points, they want to use them, said Amra Durakovic, head of communications, Flight Centre Travel Group.

“From seamless upgrades to straightforward redemption, they’re looking for loyalty programs that make travel feel simple, rewarding and worthwhile,” Durakovic told CTVNews.ca.