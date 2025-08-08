Insurance giant Sun Life Financial’s second-quarter profit up 11% to $716 million

The Sun Life Financial Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says its second-quarter profit was up 11 per cent from last year. The Toronto-based insurer says it earned $716 million in its second quarter, up from $646 million a year prior.

Earnings for the period ended June 30 worked out to $1.26 per share, up from $1.11 a year ago.

The company attributed some of the increase to growth in Asia but says it was offset by an impairment charge of $61 million related to the early termination of a U.S. group dental contract.

The result was far below the $1.80 per share expected by analysts, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Its underlying earnings per share were $1.79, compared with $1.72 a year prior.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.