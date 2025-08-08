Pembina Pipeline’s earnings down 13% in Q2 as its revenue also falls

A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says its second-quarter earnings dropped by 13 per cent from last year as its revenue also ticked down.

The Calgary-based company says its second-quarter earnings were $417 million compared with $479 million a year earlier.

That amounted to 65 cents per diluted share for the three months ended June 30 versus 75 cents a year before.

Its pipeline earnings alone amounted to $473 million, while its facilities profit was $142 million and marketing and new ventures brought in $114 million.

Revenue was $1.79 billion compared with $1.85 billion in the prior year.

Pembina declared a common share cash dividend of 71 cents per share to be paid to shareholders at the end of September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.