Air Canada flight attendants could serve strike notice after midnight tonight

Air Canada flight attendants hold a silent protest at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants could signal its intent to strike if a deal isn’t reached by the end of today.

The earliest that flight attendants could potentially walk off the job is Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Since the union must provide 72-hours notice if it plans to strike, that means it could declare its plans for a work stoppage by Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Air Canada said yesterday it “remains at the bargaining table and is focused on achieving a negotiated settlement” without any disruption to travel.

Flights are continuing to operate as scheduled, but the airline says that if there are disruptions, it will notify customers via email and text message in advance of their travel.

For passengers whose itineraries change mid-journey, Air Canada says it will explore all options to keep them travelling, including rebooking with other airlines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.