Martinrea International reports $38M in Q2 profit, down from last year

Employees work on the production line at the Martinrea auto parts manufacturing plant in Woodbridge, Ontario on Monday February 3, 2025. The site supplies auto parts to both the Canadian and US auto plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Martinrea International Inc. reported $38 million in profit during the second quarter, down from $40.97 million during the same quarter last year.

The company reported diluted net earnings per share of 52 cents for the period. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings per share came in at 66 cents.

The Toronto-based automotive supplier said its total sales for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion, compared with $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Martinrea International CEO Pat D’Eramo says the company’s overall exposure to tariffs is manageable.

He says USMCA-compliant auto parts being exempt from tariffs is a positive for the company. However, he says some items face tariffs, including those from its tier two supplier, as well as those affected by steel and aluminum tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press