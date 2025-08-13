CUPW to hold two days of talks with Canada Post, overtime ban remains in effect

Canada Post vehicles are seen parked at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA -- The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will hold two days of talks with Canada Post.

The union, which represents about 55,000 postal workers, says both sides met with federal mediators on Tuesday and it has agreed to meet with Canada Post on Friday and Monday.

The talks come after workers rejected Canada Post’s latest proposal, which would have seen wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years and restructuring to add part-time workers.

The union says its national overtime ban remains in effect.

Negotiations for a new collective agreement have been ongoing for more than a year and a half.

Canada Post says it looks forward to receiving a detailed and comprehensive response from the union that addresses the significant and increasing challenges faced by the postal service when it meets Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.