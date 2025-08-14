Citing declining sales, bread maker in Sudbury cutting 50 jobs

The union representing workers at the Wonderbrands facility in Greater Sudbury says sliced bread production is coming to an end in the city, along with 50 jobs.

The union representing workers at the Wonderbrands facility in Greater Sudbury says sliced bread production is coming to an end in the city, along with 50 jobs.

No timeline has been given for when the job losses will happen at the Martindale Road facility.

“The decision will see approximately 50 people lose their jobs, including all part-time positions and several full-time roles at the facility,” Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers said in a news release.

“This is more than just a loss of jobs -- it’s a loss for the entire community,” Local 175 president Kelly Tosato said in the release.

Reduced demand for sliced bread

“Northern Ontario cannot continue to bear the brunt of corporate decisions that put profits ahead of people.”

The company cited declining sales and reduced demand for sliced bread as the reason for the production shutdown.

However, the facility will continue operating its bun product line.

“While the current collective agreement provides severance provisions and early retirement options, these measures cannot fully offset the impact on workers, their families and the local economy,” the union said.

“The union is actively engaged in discussions with Wonderbrands to assist affected members to receive the support they need, including transition programs, retraining opportunities, and support services.”

“The union is calling on all levels of government to recognize the ongoing erosion of good manufacturing jobs in the north and to take immediate action to support affected workers and protect the region’s economic future,” the release added.

UFCW Locals 175 and 633 represent more than 70,000 workers across Ontario in a wide range of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, automotive parts, health care, retail and meat and poultry processing.