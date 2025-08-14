Rogers Communications selling data centre portfolio to InfraRed Capital Partners

The Rogers Logo is photographed in Toronto office on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has signed a deal to sell its portfolio of nine data centres to InfraRed Capital Partners.

Financial terms of the sale were not immediately available.

Under the agreement, Rogers will continue to sell data centre services on behalf of InfraRed and will provide network connectivity to the data centres.

The deal does not include Rogers corporate data centres used for the company’s network and IT purposes.

Rogers says the transaction is part of its planned sale of real estate and non-core assets. Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay debt.

InfraRed is part of the asset management business of Sun Life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.