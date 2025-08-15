Business groups alarmed about potential Air Canada shutdown

Air Canada flight attendants hold a silent protest at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO — Business groups are warning of the broader impacts a shutdown at Air Canada would bring as a Saturday work stoppage over a new contract looms.

Toronto Region Board of Trade chief executive Giles Gherson says even a brief shutdown would have wide-reaching economic consequences.

He says a disruptive work stoppage would come as Canada is working to reboot the economy amid mounting trade pressures, making the stakes higher than ever.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says small businesses are deeply concerned by the prospects given the massive economic uncertainty.

It says one-third of Canadian small businesses depend on the summer tourism season for their revenues and members “cannot afford to lose a single day.”

More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday, followed by a company-imposed lockout if the two sides can’t reach an eleventh-hour deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press