Canada Post and union meeting delayed until next week due to mediator availability

Canada Post vehicles are seen parked at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA — A meeting between Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 postal workers has been delayed until next week due to the availability of federal mediators, the company says.

The two sides, which were set to meet Friday, will now meet on Aug. 20.

It’s been two weeks since members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers rejected the employers’ latest offers in a majority vote.

After more than a year and a half of negotiations, the two sides met with federal mediators earlier this week before agreeing to meet with each other.

Canada Post says it looks forward to receiving a comprehensive response from the union that addresses the significant and increasing challenges facing the postal service.

In the meantime, the union is keeping up its national ban on overtime work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press