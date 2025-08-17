Ford recalls F-150 trucks in Canada over risk of power loss

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 22,664 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over faulty rear axle hub bolts that can cause a loss of power to the wheels and increase the risk of injury or crash.

According to a Transport Canada recall notice, the bolts may break and cause the axle shafts splines to wear, resulting in a loss of power to the wheels.

A loss of power can increase the risk of a crash or cause the vehicle to roll away if parked without the parking brake applied, the notice notes.

The affected model years in Canada are 2023, 2024 and 2025. The issue only affects trucks equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty optional package.

This recall, number 25S82, is an expansion of recall 23S65 (Transport Canada recall no. 2023-705), which addressed the same issue in 2021, 2022 and 2023 models.

This recall is part of a larger recall, impacting approximately 103,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S.

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks were also recalled over steering wheel control concerns in May, impacting 11,409 vehicles in Canada.

According to Transport Canada, Ford will notify affected owners by mail and advise them to bring their vehicle to a dealership to have the rear axle shafts replaced.