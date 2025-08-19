Black Hills to buy utility firm NorthWestern Energy for US$3.6 billion

Electrical power lines string across the landscape near downtown Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Utility company Black Hills said on Tuesday it would buy peer NorthWestern Energy Group for US$3.6 billion.

The all-stock deal, which has an enterprise value of $15.4 billion, would create a regional regulated natural gas utility company with a pro forma market capitalization of roughly $7.8 billion.

The per-share value of about $59 implies a premium of 7.66 per cent to NorthWestern’s last close, according to Reuters calculation.

NorthWestern shareholders will receive 0.98 shares of Black Hills for each held. Black Hills stockholders would own roughly 56 per cent of the company after the deal closes, which is expected in 12 to 15 months.

