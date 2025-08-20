Air Canada offers reimbursement assistance for passengers affected by labour action

Air Canada is offering reimbursement assistance for passengers affected by labour action, according to a page on the airline’s website.

Passengers are to fill out a form with flight details and must provide a reason for their refund.

They must only fill out the form, the airline said, if they have:

Booked directly with the airline

Completed part of their journey with Air Canada and/or need reimbursement for an alternative mode method of transportation

The airline asks passengers not to fill out the form if they have booked:

Via Aeroplan

A travel agent or online travel agency

Or the flight was booked through another airline

Under Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR), the airline is obligated to offer customers alternative flights, regardless of its price, or a refund due to the strike, according to Gabor Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights.

Lukacs adds that passengers travelling internationally may be entitled to more money through the Montreal Convention if a strike disrupts their trip.

Passengers may be reimbursed up to $12,500 under the convention if the individual is able to prove losses or damage.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers were impacted by a work stoppage by Air Canada’s flight attendants. Flights began to resume Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with the union representing more than 10,000 flight attendants.

Details of the deal are still emerging, but CTV News has confirmed that flight attendants will receive a salary increase, according to a union representative.

They will also begin getting paid for the work they do on the ground before the plane takes off. They will be paid 50 per cent of their salary for an hour before the flight takes off for smaller planes, and 70 minutes for larger planes.

With files from CTV News’ Spencer Van Dyk and Scott Hurst

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…