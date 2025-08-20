ADVERTISEMENT

Air Canada routes within North America to ramp up this morning as restart continues

By The Canadian Press

Published

Air Canada customers continue to deal with financial burdens incurred during the strike

As Air Canada resumes operations, travellers continue to wade through the chaos

CUPE’s defiance of labour code sparks call to remove Section 107

Air Canada flights within North America are expected to ramp up this morning as the airline continues its operational restart following a three-day flight attendants’ strike.

The company resumed flights Tuesday afternoon after a complete halt to Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge routes that began early Saturday morning.

It said it was focusing on outbound international flights to start.

The airline has cautioned that a return to full, regular service would take seven to 10 days as aircraft and crew are out of position, and that some flights will continue to be cancelled until the schedule is stabilized.

It is offering customers with cancelled flights a full refund or credit for future travel if they cannot be rebooked on a competitor’s flight.

Air Canada and the union representing more than 10,000 of its flight attendants struck a new tentative agreement on Tuesday morning with the help of a federal mediator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press