Canaccord Genuity Group buying Australian financial services firm Wilsons Advisory

The logo for Canaccord Genuity is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

TORONTO — Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Australian financial services company Wilsons Advisory. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Wilsons Advisory was founded in 1895 and has wealth management and capital markets operations.

Canaccord says the deal helps grow its business in a key market.

It adds that senior management at Wilsons are expected to have significant involvement in the combined business.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.