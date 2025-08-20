Canada Post union tables new offers seeking higher wages

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it presented new offers to Canada Post today seeking higher wages than the Crown corporation’s latest proposal.

Unionized workers rejected Canada Post’s most recent offers in a direct vote earlier this month.

This is a breaking news update. More information coming.

Original copy from The Canadian Press follows.

OTTAWA — Canada Post and the union representing postal workers are set to return to the bargaining table today.

Plans to rekindle talks late last week were delayed due to a lack of federal government mediators.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers claimed labour unrest at Air Canada was pulling attention from the postal service’s dispute, which has stretched on for more than a year and a half.

A few weeks ago, unionized postal workers rejected the Crown corporation’s latest offer that would have included wage hikes of around 13 per cent over four years and added part-timers to the workforce.

Canada Post is seeking a formal response from the union on those proposals and has warned the postal service is bleeding millions of dollars in business daily tied to uncertainty around collective bargaining.

The union says it has prepared offers that meet members’ demands and is upholding a ban on overtime work in the meantime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.