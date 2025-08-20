Lowe’s to buy Foundation Building Materials for US$8.8 billion to boost contractor business

Michael Baker, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at D.A. Davidson, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Lowe's Q2 earnings results.

Lowe’s Cos said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy interior building products distributor Foundation Building Materials for nearly US$8.8 billion, stepping up its expansion into the business that serves contractors and builders.

Shares of the home improvement chain rose 2 per cent to US$261.70 in early trading as the company also raised annual sales forecast and beat second-quarter profit estimates.

Lowe’s and rival Home Depot are turning to deals to bolster their presence in the US$250 billion worth professional builder market, amid weak demand in the do-it-yourself category. Lowe’s DIY sales make up about 70 per cent of its annual revenue.

“The urgency of acquisition in the pro distributors market is clearly escalating, which we think will be a focus as competition heats up,” J.P.Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers wrote in a note.

Lowe’s acquired Artisan Design for US$1.33 billion in April, while Home Depot in late June decided to buy specialty building products distributor GMS GMS.N for about US$4.3 billion.

California-based Foundation Building Materials supplies construction products such as drywall, metal framing, ceilings, doors, and hardware to around 40,000 professional customers through more than 370 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“FBM’s scalable, multi-trade distribution platform and strong leadership combined with our recent acquisition of ADG (Artisan Design) will significantly enhance our Pro offering,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said.

A day earlier, Home Depot kept its annual forecasts unchanged, betting on continued spending on smaller-scale maintenance projects and demand from professional contractors in the second half.

Lowe’s expects to finance the deal through a mix of short-term and long-term debt. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to certain regulatory approvals.

The company expects total annual sales in a range of US$84.5 billion to US$85.5 billion, compared to its prior expectation of US$83.5 to US$84.5 billion.

It earned US$4.33 per share on an adjusted basis in the quarter, exceeding estimates of US$4.24, according to data compiled by LSEG.

