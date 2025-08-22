Air Canada ramping up operations to near full schedule by Friday

The Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, August 13 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it expects to be operating close to its full network schedule by Friday.

The airline says it is continuing to ramp up its operations in a press release Thursday.

This comes after the airline reached a tentative deal with the union representing its flight attendants on Tuesday to end a strike that began on Saturday.

The strike disrupted the airline’s operations, resulting in the cancellation of flights.

Mark Nasr, Air Canada’s chief operations officer, said in the release that the airline is restoring operations ahead of its plan.

More than 10,000 flight attendants for Air Canada will begin voting next week on a new tentative agreement that raises wages and establishes a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press