Negotiations between Canada Post, union delayed again

Canada Post vehicles are seen parked at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says Canada Post has cancelled a meeting planned for the two sides today.

The union says the corporation cancelled the meeting because Canada Post needs more time to review the union’s latest global offers.

The union representing 55,000 workers did not share a new date for negotiations to resume.

This marks the second time over the past week that Canada Post has scrapped the meeting with the union saying it was because the corporation needs more time to analyze the offers.

At the start of the month, the union rejected the employer’s latest offers in a majority vote.

It has said the offers did not meet member needs and thus, the union is maintaining its national ban on overtime.

Canada Post says it remains committed to the collective bargaining process and reaching agreements with CUPW.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.