More Canadians commuting as remote work decline, hybrid workers on-site more often

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the proportion of employed people mostly working from home in May edged down compared with a year earlier for the fourth year in the row.

The agency says those mostly working from home amounted to 17.4 per cent of employed people compared with 18.7 per cent in May 2024.

Those who worked only outside the home totalled 77.6 per cent in May, up from 76.6 per cent a year earlier, while hybrid workers who worked both at home and outside their home was 5.1 per cent in May, up from 4.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the share of commuters mainly using a car, truck or van to get to work fell to 80.9 per cent in May compared with 81.5 per cent a year earlier.

Public transit commuters rose to 11.9 per cent from 11.4 per cent.

Those walking or cycling to work accounted for 6.2 per cent of commuters, up from 6.0 per cent a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press