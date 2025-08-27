Farm goods store Peavey Mart to stage comeback with Alberta locations this fall

A Peavey Mart outlet is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday March 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Peavey Mart is making a comeback.

A message posted to the farm goods retailer’s website says the brand that closed all its stores earlier in the year is planning to reopen in select Alberta markets.

The note says Spruce Grove, Westlock, Camrose and Lacombe will all see Peavey Mart return this fall.

The company says the new iteration of the brand will focus on high quality and locally sourced items meant for farmers, ranchers, homesteaders and more.

It promises to release more details about the relaunch in the coming weeks.

Peavey Mart announced plans in January to close all 90 of its stores and another six under the MainStreet Hardware banner because of low consumer confidence, increased operating costs and continued disruptions to its supply chain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press