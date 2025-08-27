Royal Bank reports Q3 profit rose to $5.4 billion, revenue also up

Royal Bank of Canada reported a third-quarter profit of $5.4 billion, up from $4.5 billion in the same quarter last year. People walk past the Royal Bank Tower in Montreal on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The bank says the profit amounted to $3.75 per diluted share for the quarter that ended July 31, up from a profit of $3.09 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $16.99 billion, up from $14.63 billion.

RBC’s provision for credit losses reached $881 million for the quarter, up from $659 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $3.84 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.26 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $3.32 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“We saw strong growth across each of our business segments reflecting the strength of our diversified business model, solid capital position, investments in technology and talent, and disciplined approach to risk and expense management,” said RBC president and CEO Dave McKay in a press release.

The bank’s personal banking segment reported net income of $1.9 billion, up $352 million or 22 per cent from a year earlier. Its commercial banking division reported a net income of $836 million, up $19 million or two per cent from the same quarter last year.

RBC Wealth Management reported a net income of $1.1 billion, up $147 million or 15 per cent from last year. Capital Markets profit was $1.3 billion, up $156 million or 13 per cent from last year.

RBC Insurance had a net income of $247 million, up $77 million or 45 per cent from a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.