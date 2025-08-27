U.S. not eyeing stake in Nvidia, Treasury Secretary Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A U.S. stake in chipmaker Nvidia is “not on the table,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think Nvidia needs financial support, so that seems not on the table right now,” he said in an interview on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” program.

Bessent raised the possibility that the administration could take stakes in other industries.

“Could there be other industries where that we’re reshaping, something like ship building? Sure, there could be things like that,” Bessent said.

The Trump administration last week announced a near-10 per cent stake in chipmaker Intel. It previously intervened to complete the purchase of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel in June, taking what Trump called a “golden share” that gives Washington say over its operations.

