CIBC reports third-quarter profit rose to $2.10 billion, revenue also up

CIBC reported a third-quarter profit of $2.01 billion, up from $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

TORONTO — CIBC reported a third-quarter profit of $2.10 billion, up from $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank says the profit amounted to $2.15 per share for the quarter ending July 31, up from $1.82 per share last year.

Revenue totalled $7.25 billion, up from $6.60 billion.

The bank’s provisions for credit loss totalled $559 million, up from $483 million last year.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $2.16 per share, up from $1.93 per share last year.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.00 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

