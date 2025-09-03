Award-winning journalist Carolyn Jarvis joins CTV News

CTV News announced Wednesday that Carolyn Jarvis will join the company as a weekday anchor for CTV News Channel, effective Sept. 15.

Jarvis, an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience as a national news anchor, reporter and investigative correspondent, will take over the 3 p.m. ET slot on CTV News’ 24-hour, all-news network. She will also lead News Channel’s all-new weekday program, wrapping up the day’s biggest stories at 6 p.m. ET.

“News today has to be immediate, accurate and insightful,” said Jarvis in a Bell Media press release. “I’m honoured to be joining CTV News Channel, where we will help inform and enlighten Canadians with stories that reflect their communities, delivered on any platform.”

Jarvis, who grew up in Richmond, B.C., most recently served as the chief investigative correspondent at Global News. She spent time stationed at five bureaus across Canada as a reporter, serving as the west coast correspondent and weekend anchor for Global News’ flagship nightly newscast. She was also the host of 16x9, the network’s current affairs show.

“Carolyn Jarvis is an award-winning, veteran journalist who is deeply trusted by viewers across the country,” said Richard Gray, vice-president of News at Bell Media. “Carolyn’s years of experience telling Canadian stories make her a valuable addition to CTV News Channel, one that will bolster the network’s commitment to deliver up-to-the-minute news updates and context on the biggest stories.”

Jarvis’ work on journalism has earned her a number of awards and honours, including the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s top prize for Excellence in Journalism in 2025, the Canadian Screen Award for Best National Reporter in 2018, three awards through the New York Festivals (2015, 2016 and 2018), multiple Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards and recognition from the Sidney Hillman Foundation in both 2023 and 2018.