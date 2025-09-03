Teck Resources launches comprehensive review of QB operations in Chile

The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., on April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Teck Resources Ltd. is conducting a comprehensive review of its Quebrada Blanca (QB) mine in Chile in an effort to improve performance at the troubled operations.

The Vancouver-based miner has had problems with ramping up production at its QB expansion project.

The review includes assessments of operating plans and input from third-party experts. It is expected to be complete by next month, with updates to the company’s previously disclosed guidance to be announced no later than its third-quarter results.

To help achieve its plan, Teck has hired an unnamed special adviser to help speed development at the mine’s tailings management facility and with operations.

Teck says it will defer sanctioning of major growth projects until QB achieves steady-state operations and its ramp-up targets.

The company also announced the retirement of chief operating officer Shehzad Bharmal, a company veteran who stepped into the role last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.