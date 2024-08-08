The Daily Chase: Profits up at Tim Hortons parent RBI

Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Profits increase at RBI: Revenue and profit increased at Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter. The TSX-listed quick service restaurant giant that also owns Burger King, Popeye’s and Firehouse Subs, said its net income came in at US$399 million for the quarter, or 88 cents per share. That’s up from $351 million a year ago. Revenue totaled $2.08 billion, better than expectations and an increase from last year’s $1.78 billion tally. The company said demand at the Tim Hortons side of the business was “steady” while an overhaul of the Burger King side of things is starting to pay off. Earlier this year the company paid more than $1 billion to buy up its largest U.S. franchisee, Carroll’s Restaurant Group, in order to speed up plans to spend $400 million to renovate and spruce up stores to attract customers. It seems to be working as foot traffic increased by 4.3 per cent during the quarter. That’s up from one per cent growth this time last year.

Canadian Tire posts higher profits despite lower sales: Canadian Tire rang up higher profits in the second quarter by cutting costs and improving margins despite lower sales — a troubling sign that consumers are cutting back. Net income came in at $223.5 million, up from $126.9 a year ago. That’s despite revenue falling to $4.13 billion from $4.26 billion a year ago. Same-store sales fell by 4.6 per cent.

Manulife sees strength in Asia to offset U.S. weakness: TSX-listed insurance and financial services conglomerate Manulife posted quarterly results before the bell this morning that beat analyst expectations on most metrics, even as the numbers showed the company’s varied businesses are not firing on all cylinders evenly around the world. Core earnings grew by six per cent to $1.74 billion during the quarter, or 91 cents a share, well ahead of expectations. Strong sales in Japan and Honk Kong led the way to a 40 per cent increase in profits from Asian units. That offset weakness in the U.S. arm, where profits slipped by 11 per cent. In Canada, core earnings rose by seven per cent.

Eli Lilly says sales of weight loss drug top US$1B for first time: Shares in pharma giant Eli Lilly are surging premarket this morning after the company lifted its sales outlook for the year on strength from its weight loss drug Zepbound. Sales of the drug hit US$1.2 billion in the recently-completed quarter, blasting past analyst expectations for $819 million. The company hiked its forecast for full year sales to up to $46 billion, ahead of a previous range that topped out at just shy of $4 billion. Shares were up 10 per cent in early premarket trading.

U.S. initial jobless claims fall: Initial jobless claims fell by 17,000 to 233,000 people last week, the biggest decline in more than a year. The numbers should come as a relief to jittery investors about the job market, after last Friday’s weak jobs report sparked a sell-off in equities on recessionary fears. A decline in applications for jobless benefits suggests there’s lessening layoff activity out there, and a sign that instead of contracting, the market in the U.S. is simply slowing down.