The Daily Chase: Apple set to unveil latest gadgets

Here are five things you need to know this morning:

It’s Glowtime: Apple is about to unveil its latest gadgets to the masses in Cupertino today, at an event the tech giant is calling ‘Glowtime.’ A lot will be on the docket, but the main thing being showed off will be the next generation of the company’s market-defining smartphone, the iPhone 16. Many new features are expected but the most important change is that they will likely be equipped to use the company’s forthcoming artificial intelligence features known as Apple Intelligence. Those will be disseminated via a software update in the coming weeks. While they are sure to generate breathless headlines from the company’s legions of fans, investors will want to pay attention to see if all that buzz is enough to generate sales growth. iPhone sales make up almost half of the company’s revenue, and sales of phones specifically fell by 10 per cent in the first quarter, and slightly less in the second quarter too. The coming quarter after their fall launch and headed into the holiday shopping season is when the lion’s share of iPhone sales are typically made, so the pressure is on.

Weekend travel plans up in the air: Air Canada is finalizing its contingency plans to suspend most of its operations as soon as this Sunday, as talks with its pilots union are nowhere close to a deal. Unless the two sides can come together on a new labour pact, as of Sept. 15, both sides will be in a position to strike or lockout the other, which would trigger the airline’s three-day wind-down plan. Air Canada Express flights would continue to operate in any disruption because they are operated by other carriers including Jazz and PAL, but those flights only make up about one fifth of Air Canada’s passenger load.

Marriage of convenience: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has told the Japanese owner of the 7-Eleven chain that it wants to work together on a friendly takeover. The move comes after Couche-Tard went public with its offer to buy the company last month, an idea that was not given a warm reception. Last week, Seven & i Holdings made its official response to that proposal, and while it did not exactly throw the doors open to being taken over, it did leave them open a crack if the terms improved. Couche-Tard is apparently game, so things seem to be progressing. Couche-Tard made it clear in its statement this morning that it is serious and committed, noting that it remains “highly focused on consummating a transaction with 7&i that is in the best interest of all constituencies.” Couche-Tard is very comfortable with M&A activity generally, but the size and scope of this deal would be its biggest one ever by far. A potential merger would create a global behemoth with 100,000 locations around the world and likely raise regulatory and competitive concerns in a number of jurisdictions including the U.S., Canada and Japan.

Methanex buying chemical assets from OCI: Dutch chemical company OCI NV has agreed to sell its methanol business to Vancouver-based Methanex Corp. for US$2 billion. Methanex will pay a combination of cash and shares for the business in a transaction that if it goes through will see OCI own about 13 per cent of the TSX-listed acquiring firm. Among the assets being transferred are a pair of Texas-based chemical plants, one of which produces Ammonia. The offer price consists of $1.15 billion in cash, $450 million worth of Methanex shares, and the assumption of about half a billion dollars of debt.

Shopify and PayPal partner up: PayPal has struck a deal with Shopify to process some of their credit and debit card transactions. The deal means PayPal wallet transactions will be integrated into Shopify Payments in the U.S., streamlining the process for buyers and sellers. The update builds on a partnership the two companies started in 2022 when they launched a similar program for the French market.