Canadian CEOs worry about climate change 'all or most of the time': survey

Anabela Bonada, managing director of University of Waterloo Intact Centre, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss wildfires and adapting to climate change.

CALGARY — A new report says the proportion of Canadian business leaders who worry about climate change rose dramatically this year.

Of the 129 Canadian executives surveyed by Deloitte for its 2024 report on corporate sustainability, 85 per cent said they “worry all or most of the time” about climate change.

That’s a sharp increase from the 59 per cent who said they worried all or most of the time in 2023.

The report found 78 per cent of Canadian C-suite executives surveyed expect a “high or very high” impact from climate change on their strategies and operations over the next three years.

CEOs said their companies are already being affected by climate change in many ways, including higher insurance costs and lack of insurance availability, the cost of climate mitigation, and scarcity and cost of resources.

The report also found many business leaders felt they were being “personally affected” in the last year by climate change-related severe weather such as flooding, extreme heat, drought, and wildfire or wildfire smoke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press