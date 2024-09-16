AtkinsRéalis signs deal to help modernize U.K. rail signalling system

Adam Waterous, chairman of Liricon Capital, joins BNN Bloomberg to talk about the plans for a railway from Calgary to Banff.

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. says it has signed a deal with U.K. rail infrastructure owner Network Rail to help upgrade and digitize its signalling over the next 10 years.

Network Rail has launched a four-billlion pound program to upgrade signalling across its network over the coming decade.

The company says the modernization will bring greater reliability across the country through a mixture of traditional signalling and digital control.

AtkinsRéalis says it has secured two of the eight contracts awarded.

The Canadian company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin will work independently on conventional signalling contract.

AtkinsRéalis will also partner with Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.(CAF) in a new joint venture on a digital signalling contract.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

The Canadian Press