Federal government posts $7.3B deficit between April and July

Peter W.B. Phillips, professor at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at University of Saskatchewan, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the strengths and shortfalls of the Canadian economy.

OTTAWA — The federal government's deficit has grown to $7.3 billion so far this fiscal year.

The Finance Department's latest fiscal monitor says the deficit between April and July compares with a $1.2 billion deficit over the same period last year.

Revenues during the four-month period increased by $14.9 billion, or 10.2 per cent, from April to July 2023.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were up $17.5 billion, or 13.5 per cent, as the federal government spent more on programs and transfers to provinces and territories.

Public debt charges rose by $4.2 billion, or 28.8 per cent, due to higher interest rates.

Net actuarial losses fell by $0.8 billion, or 23.2 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press