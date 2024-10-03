Bank of Canada seeking second external deputy governor

Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist with Alberta Central and former economist at Bank of Canada, joins BNN Bloomberg and shares his thoughts on Canada's economic slowdown.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is seeking to fill a new, additional external deputy governor position, after creating the role last year.

The central bank introduced the role last year as a way of bringing outside perspectives and a diversity of views to its monetary policy decision-making. The position is currently held by economics professor Nicolas Vincent, whose term has been extended until March 2026.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in a statement that since appointing Vincent, the new role has proved its value.

Macklem says adding the second external role will bring even more perspectives, skills and experiences to the table.

External deputy governors participate in the central bank’s governing council as well as in communication and outreach.

The central bank’s board has formed a selection committee for the role with the assistance of recruitment firm Boyden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press