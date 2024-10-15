Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales down in August

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.6 per cent to $81.9 billion in August.

The agency says sales fell in five of the seven subsectors with the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector down 1.8 per cent at $14 billion.

Meanwhile, the miscellaneous subsector dropped 3.9 per cent to $10.1 billion as six of its seven industry groups fell, with the agriculture supplies industry group down 5.6 per cent.

The personal and household goods subsector rose 2.3 per cent to $12.5 billion, boosted by the pharmaceuticals and pharmacy supplies industry.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.7 per cent in August.

Statistics Canada started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade last year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until there is enough historical data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.