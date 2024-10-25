Federal government posts $9.8-billion deficit for April-to-August period

A new PBO report detailed a purchasing power imbalance that is favoring higher income Canadians over the those in the lower quintile.

OTTAWA — The federal government's deficit was $9.8 billion for the April-to-August period.

The Finance Department's latest fiscal monitor says the result compared with a deficit of $4.3 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Revenue for the period rose by $16.7 billion or 9.3 per cent compared with a year earlier due to increases in all major categories.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses rose by $17.9 billion or 11 per cent, as Ottawa spent more on direct program expenses, major transfers to persons, and major transfers to provinces, territories and municipalities.

Public debt charges were up by $4.4 billion or 23.1 per cent, mostly due to higher interest on marketable bonds and treasury bills.

Net actuarial losses were unchanged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press